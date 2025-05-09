Gold Rate On 9 May: Prices Drop Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Check Latest Rates

Gold Rate: After Operation Sindoor, the tension between India and Pakistan has been increased, following which we can see big change in price of gold and sliver today. Today, the price of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 383 to Rs 96,647 per 10 grams. While, silver increased by Rs 461 to Rs 95,686 per kg. The India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) has announced the bullion market rates, which do not include GST. There may be a difference of Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 in your city. IBJA issues rates twice a day. Once around 12 noon, and the second time around 5 pm.

Gold increased by 20 thousand

This year, gold has become expensive by about Rs 20,907 and silver by Rs 9669. On April 22, 2025, the price of gold was at its highest level of Rs 99,100 per 10 grams. On December 31, 2024, the price of gold was Rs 74,045 per 10 grams and the price of silver was Rs 85,680 per kg. On this day, gold closed at Rs 75,740. Silver also closed at Rs 86,017 per kg.

Today's rate of 14 to 24 carat gold

According to the IBJA rate, the price of 23 carat gold fell by Rs 381 to Rs 96,260 per 10 grams. While the average spot price of 22 carat gold fell by Rs 351 to Rs 88,529 per 10 grams in the afternoon. While the price of 18 carat gold has decreased by Rs 288 to Rs 72,485 per 10 grams. While the price of 14 carat gold has decreased by Rs 224 to Rs 56,539.