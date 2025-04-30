Gold Rate On Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check Price of Yellow Metal on April 30 in Mumbai Delhi and Other Metro Cities

According to Indian traditions, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is considered auspicious. As a result, gold prices increased on Wednesday, April 30, just days after a slight dip, as buyers rushed to jewellery stores to purchase ornaments, gold biscuits, and more. The festival of Akshaya Tritiya 2025 is celebrated by buying gold and silver, symbolising new beginnings for Hindus across the country.

Before making a purchase, people are eager to know the price of gold based on its purity, measured in carats. Today, gold prices have risen across major metro cities. The rate for 22-carat gold ranges from Rs 8,981 to Rs 8,996, while 24-carat gold is priced between Rs 9,798 and Rs 9,813. The demand for gold has increased due to the festive occasion. Gold has witnessed a significant jump in the bullion market of Jalgaon, also known as Suvarnapeth. Currently, the price of gold including GST has reached Rs 99,498.

Check Today's Gold Rates in Major Metro Cities (Per Gram)

City 22 Carat Gold Rate on April 30 24 Carat Gold Rate on April 30 Delhi Rs 8,996 Rs 9,813 Mumbai Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Ahmedabad Rs 8,986 Rs 9,803 Chennai Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Kolkata Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Lucknow Rs 8,996 Rs 9,813 Bengaluru Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Jaipur Rs 8,996 Rs 9,813 Patna Rs 8,986 Rs 9,803 Bhubaneshwar Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798 Hyderabad Rs 8,981 Rs 9,798

Gold Price Hiked by Rs 23,000 in One Year

This Akshaya Tritiya, one of the three and a half muhurats in the Hindu calendar, is expected to weigh heavily on customers' pockets. Gold has become costlier by Rs 23,000 per tola compared to last year. In 2024, the price of gold including GST was Rs 76,700. Currently, gold is trading at Rs 96,600 per tola, and with GST, it costs Rs 99,498. Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs 98,000 per kg, and with GST, one kg costs Rs 1,940 more.

Jewellers believe that Akshaya Tritiya presents a prime opportunity for bulk purchases of gold and silver. The prices of both metals have surged over the past year due to global factors, including policies under Donald Trump’s presidency, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the US-China trade conflict. Experts suggest that if a war breaks out between India and Pakistan, gold and silver prices may decline. However, such a situation could also trigger inflation, impacting citizens financially.