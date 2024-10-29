Gold Rate on Dhanteras 2024: Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras 2024, gold prices in India have seen a minor dip, decreasing by Rs 10 for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold over the past 24 hours. As of October 29, 2024, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) stands at Rs 74,880, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 68,640. However, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, gold rates have risen in the last 24 hours, with 24-carat gold (10 grams) also priced at Rs 74,880 and 22-carat gold (10 grams) at Rs 68,640.

Gold prices have surged across major cities in India. Here’s a look at the current rates as of today:

Gold Prices in Major Cities (per 10 grams):

Delhi: 24-carat at Rs 80,440, 22-carat at Rs 73,750

Mumbai: 24-carat at Rs 80,290, 22-carat at Rs 73,600

Chennai: 24-carat at Rs 80,290, 22-carat at Rs 73,600

Kolkata: 24-carat at Rs 80,290, 22-carat at Rs 73,600

Hyderabad: 24-carat at Rs 80,290, 22-carat at Rs 73,600

Bangalore: 24-carat at Rs 80,290, 22-carat at Rs 73,600

Bhubaneswar: 24-carat at Rs 80,290, 22-carat at Rs 73,600

Silver prices in India have held steady over the last 24 hours. As of October 29, 2024, the price of silver remains unchanged at Rs 98,000 per kilogram.