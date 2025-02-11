Gold Rate on February 11, 2025: Prices Hit All-Time High of Rs 86,360 per 10 Grams

Gold prices surged to an all-time high of Rs 86,360 per 10 grams in futures on Tuesday, driven by global market trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, April delivery gold contracts hit a record for the second consecutive day, reaching Rs 86,360 per 10 grams during morning trade. However, the contract later trimmed its gains, trading Rs 206 or 0.24% lower at Rs 85,610 per 10 grams, with an open interest of 17,155 lots.

Analysts indicate that MCX gold prices have extended their record-breaking streak. On the global front, gold futures surged past USD 2,930, setting a new record, driven by heightened safe-haven demand amid escalating trade tensions and economic uncertainties.

Internationally, gold futures reached an all-time high of USD 2,968.39 per ounce earlier in the day in New York.