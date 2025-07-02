Gold Rate on July 2: Prices in India Rise After 2-Day Dip; Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, and 24K Rates Here
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 2, 2025 12:55 IST2025-07-02T12:53:22+5:302025-07-02T12:55:21+5:30
The rate of gold today is Rs 9,889 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 9,065 per gram for 22 carat gold, and Rs 7,417 per gram for 18 carat gold. Gold is proven to be one of the best forms of investment in India. The gold rates have increased after a two-day drop. Check out the gold price in each city across India below:
Delhi:
Gold
Today (Per Gram)
Yesterday (Per Gram)
18 carat gold
Rs 7,393
Rs 7,364
22 carat gold
Rs 9,035
Rs 9,000
24 carat gold
Rs 9,855
Rs 9,817
Mumbai:
Gold
Today (Per Gram)
Yesterday (Per Gram)
18 carat gold
Rs 7,380
Rs 7,352
22 carat gold
Rs 9,020
Rs 8,985
24 carat gold
Rs 9,840
Rs 9,802
Bengaluru:
Gold
Today (Per Gram)
Yesterday (Per Gram)
18 carat gold
Rs 7,380
Rs 7,352
22 carat gold
Rs 9,020
Rs 8,985
24 carat gold
Rs 9,840
Rs 9,802
Chennai:
Gold
Today (Per Gram)
Yesterday (Per Gram)
18 carat gold
Rs 7,440
Rs 7,405
22 carat gold
Rs 9,020
Rs 8,985
24 carat gold
Rs 9,840
Rs 9,802
Hyderabad:
Gold
Today (Per Gram)
Yesterday (Per Gram)
18 carat gold
Rs 7,389
Rs 7,352
22 carat gold
Rs 9,020
Rs 8,985
24 carat gold
Rs 9,840
Rs 9,802
Other City Gold Rates Per Gram Today:
- In Ahmedabad, the gold rate per gram is Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,556 for 24K.
- In Kolkata, the gold price per gram stands at Rs 7,163 for 18K, Rs 8,755 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.
- In Pune, gold is priced at Rs 7,163 for 18K, Rs 8,755 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.
- In Surat, the gold rate is Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.
- In Agra, rates are Rs 7,176 for 18K, Rs 8,770 for 22K, and Rs 9,566 for 24K.
- In Amritsar, the gold prices are Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 9,755 for 22K (possibly a typo), and Rs 9,551 for 24K.
- In Aurangabad, gold costs Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,556 for 24K.
- In Belgaum, the rates are Rs 7,163 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.
On Wednesday, gold prices slightly declined following Tuesday's increase on the global market. The prices are set as investors continue to evaluate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious approach to rate decreases and await US payroll statistics. As a result, spot gold dropped 0.2% to $3,330.68 an ounce on Wednesday, while US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $3,340.60, reported Reuters.