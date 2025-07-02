Gold Rate on July 2: Prices in India Rise After 2-Day Dip; Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, and 24K Rates Here

The rate of gold today is Rs 9,889 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs 9,065 per gram for 22 carat gold, and Rs 7,417 per gram for 18 carat gold. Gold is proven to be one of the best forms of investment in India. The gold rates have increased after a two-day drop. Check out the gold price in each city across India below:

Delhi:

Gold Today (Per Gram) Yesterday (Per Gram) 18 carat gold Rs 7,393 Rs 7,364 22 carat gold Rs 9,035 Rs 9,000 24 carat gold Rs 9,855 Rs 9,817

Mumbai:

Gold Today (Per Gram) Yesterday (Per Gram) 18 carat gold Rs 7,380 Rs 7,352 22 carat gold Rs 9,020 Rs 8,985 24 carat gold Rs 9,840 Rs 9,802

Bengaluru:

Gold Today (Per Gram) Yesterday (Per Gram) 18 carat gold Rs 7,380 Rs 7,352 22 carat gold Rs 9,020 Rs 8,985 24 carat gold Rs 9,840 Rs 9,802

Chennai:

Gold Today (Per Gram) Yesterday (Per Gram) 18 carat gold Rs 7,440 Rs 7,405 22 carat gold Rs 9,020 Rs 8,985 24 carat gold Rs 9,840 Rs 9,802

Hyderabad:

Gold Today (Per Gram) Yesterday (Per Gram) 18 carat gold Rs 7,389 Rs 7,352 22 carat gold Rs 9,020 Rs 8,985 24 carat gold Rs 9,840 Rs 9,802

Other City Gold Rates Per Gram Today:

In Ahmedabad, the gold rate per gram is Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,556 for 24K.

In Kolkata, the gold price per gram stands at Rs 7,163 for 18K, Rs 8,755 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.

In Pune, gold is priced at Rs 7,163 for 18K, Rs 8,755 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.

In Surat, the gold rate is Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.

In Agra, rates are Rs 7,176 for 18K, Rs 8,770 for 22K, and Rs 9,566 for 24K.

In Amritsar, the gold prices are Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 9,755 for 22K (possibly a typo), and Rs 9,551 for 24K.

In Aurangabad, gold costs Rs 7,210 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,556 for 24K.

In Belgaum, the rates are Rs 7,163 for 18K, Rs 8,760 for 22K, and Rs 9,551 for 24K.



On Wednesday, gold prices slightly declined following Tuesday's increase on the global market. The prices are set as investors continue to evaluate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious approach to rate decreases and await US payroll statistics. As a result, spot gold dropped 0.2% to $3,330.68 an ounce on Wednesday, while US gold futures dropped 0.3% to $3,340.60, reported Reuters.