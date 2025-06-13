Gold Rate on June 13, 2025: Yellow Metal Hits All-Time High Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Check Prices in Metro Cities

Gold traded at an all-time high of Rs 1,00,300 on Friday, June 13, 2025, after the commodity saw a sharp rise, reaching a record high of Rs 1,00,380 per 10 grams, as per the data from the India Bullions Association. The price of precious yellow metal was at Rs 96,850 per 10 grams on Thursday (June 12).

Some metro cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, saw a similar trend today. In Delhi, the price of gold stayed at Rs 99,960 per 10 grams at 10.30 am, while writing this article, compared to Rs 96,510 per 10 grams on Thursday. The Gold price in Mumbai was Rs 1,00,140 per 10 grams against Rs 96,680 on the previous day. In Kolkata, the rate was Rs 99,980 per 10 grams, while in Bengaluru the price was at Rs 1,00,190 per 10 grams of gold. The rate of gold was reported to be highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,00,400 per 10 grams.

Also Read | Air India Issues Travel Advisory After Israel Launches 'Operation Rising Lion', Targets Nuclear Sites in Iran.

The Gold Futures have increased to a two-month high following Israel's Operation Rising Lion hitting a key Nuclear site in Iranian territory. The uranium enrichment site in Natanz, one of the Iranian provinces, was hit by Israeli fighter jets on Friday morning.

In a sudden escalation of hostilities between the two countries, Iranian state television later confirmed the death of Major General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in what it called "a direct assassination by Zionist forces."

The high tensions in the mildest rose to a rally in assets like Gold. The Gold future climbed as high as $3,427.93, compared to $3,400.8 on April 22, 2025, in the United States.