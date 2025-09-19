Gold Rate on September 19, 2025: Check Yellow Metal Prices Ahead of Navaratri 2025 in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

Gold prices were trading in positive territory on September 19 but remained lower compared to the record peaks touched a day earlier. Experts attributed this slight correction to profit-booking by investors in anticipation of the upcoming US Federal Reserve policy outcome. Additionally, a slightly stronger rupee helped reduce the import cost of the yellow metal. Despite the dip, analysts continue to view gold as a safe-haven asset, supported by festival season demand, inflationary concerns, and global geopolitical uncertainties. These factors continue to make gold attractive for long-term investors, though minor fluctuations are expected in the short run.

Latest Gold and Silver Rates on September 19

On September 19, the MCX gold index stood at ₹1,09,250 per 10 grams at 1:45 pm, while silver was quoted at ₹1,27,932 per kg ahead of Navaratri. Data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) showed 24-carat gold at ₹1,09,770 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at ₹1,00,623 per 10 grams. Silver (999 fine) was priced at ₹1,27,940 per kg. Prices varied across cities, with additional charges like GST, taxes, and making costs pushing up retail prices for customers. Below are the latest gold and silver bullion and MCX rates for major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices — September 19

In Mumbai, gold bullion was at ₹1,09,570/10 gm and silver bullion at ₹1,07,460/kg, while MCX rates were ₹1,09,250/10 gm for gold and ₹1,27,710/kg for silver, ahead of Navaratri. In Delhi, gold bullion stood at ₹1,09,380/10 gm and silver at ₹1,27,490/kg. Kolkata recorded bullion rates of ₹1,09,420/10 gm for gold and ₹1,27,540/kg for silver. In Bengaluru, gold bullion was at ₹1,09,630/10 gm and silver at ₹1,27,780/kg. Hyderabad saw gold at ₹1,09,720/10 gm and silver at ₹1,27,880/kg. Chennai topped the chart with bullion gold at ₹1,09,870/10 gm and silver at ₹1,28,050/kg, reflecting minor city-wise variations in daily rates.

Gold and Silver as Safe-Haven Investments Over Two Decades

Over the past two decades, gold has proven to be a consistent wealth protector, with prices soaring by nearly 1,200 per cent—from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June). It has delivered positive returns in 16 out of these 20 years. In 2025 alone, gold has gained about 31 per cent year-to-date, making it one of the strongest performing assets and a hedge against inflation. Silver, too, has remained resilient, maintaining levels above ₹1 lakh/kg in recent months. Between 2005 and 2025, silver prices have risen by nearly 669 per cent, reinforcing its long-term value.