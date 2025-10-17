Gold Today Rate On October 17: Now Price of 18 Carat Gold Cross Rs 1 Lakh Ahead of Dhanteras

The gold rate in India is at an all-time high ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. The price of the yellow metal reached a record-breaking breaking at the start of October 2025. The price of precious metal has gone up due to concerns over a potential US government shutdown.

The price of 18-carat gold has crossed Rs 1 lakh today. After a surge on the MCX, the bullion market also witnessed a sharp rise. The price of 24-carat gold has reached a new all-time high of Rs 1,34,800 per 10 grams (including GST), while silver has climbed to Rs 1,76,413 per kg (including GST).

In October alone, the price of gold has increased by Rs 15,525 per 10 grams, while silver has become costlier by Rs 28,841 per kg.

According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), on Thursday, October 16, 24-carat gold closed at Rs 1,27,471 per 10 grams (excluding GST), while silver closed at Rs 1,68,083 per kg (excluding GST). Today, gold jumped by Rs 3,403, opening at Rs 1,30,874 per 10 grams (excluding GST), and silver rose by Rs 3,192, opening at Rs 1,71,275 per kg (excluding GST). IBJA announces rates twice a day — once around 12 noon and again around 5 pm.

On the international market, gold prices rose 1.2% to $4,379.93 per ounce on Friday, pushing its total market capitalisation to $30 trillion. This extends the strong rally that began in August, marking the highest weekly gain since 2008.

Gold Prices by Carat:

23-carat gold rose by Rs 3,389, opening at Rs 1,26,961 per 10 grams (excluding GST). Including GST, its price is now Rs 1,34,260. (Making charges not included.)

22-carat gold increased by Rs 3,118, reaching Rs 1,19,881 per 10 grams (excluding GST) and Rs 1,23,477 including GST.

18-carat gold became costlier by Rs 2,553, now priced at Rs 98,156 per 10 grams (excluding GST) and Rs 1,01,100 including GST.

14-carat gold rose by Rs 1,990, opening at Rs 76,561 per 10 grams (excluding GST) and Rs 78,857 including GST.