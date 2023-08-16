Gold worth Rs 25 lakh recovered from trash can of aircraft in Hyd

Hyderabad, Aug 16 Customs officials said on Wednesday that they have recovered 412 gm gold paste worth Rs 24.92 lakh from the trash can of an aircraft following a tip-off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

A Customs official said that they got a tip-off following which the action was initiated.

"While searching IndiGo flight No. 6E-2171, on its domestic leg from Trichy to Hyderabad, the officers recovered 412 gm of gold paste (24kt), hidden in the trash bin. The gold is valued at Rs 24.92 lakh," said the official.

The official added that the gold was recovered along with its packing material which have been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

