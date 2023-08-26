Gold worth Rs 5.89 cr seized in TN, three held

New Delhi, Aug 26 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling 9.725 Kilogram gold worth over Rs 5,89,65,707 in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli, an official said here on Saturday.

A senior DRI officer said the arrests were made on August 23. Later, the DRI officers conducted search operations at six locations belonging to the accused and seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and electronic evidence.

The official further stated that the seized gold was taken under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act. The accused were placed under arrest as per section 104 of the Customs Act.

They were produced before a local court which remanded them into 14 days' judicial custody.

Detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor