Gold worth Rs 61 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport, 1 held

Hyderabad, March 5 The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad arrested a passenger and seized 1.14 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 61.72 lakh from his possession.

The passenger has arrived from Dubai and was hiding the gold in his underwear. On suspicion he was intercepted. The customs officials made a search and recovered the concealed gold. When questioned about the gold, he couldn't give any satisfactory answer.

The official said that recovered gold items were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger was held under Section 104 of the act.

Later after a medical examination, he was produced before the concerned court.

The court remanded him to judicial custody.

