Gold worth Rs 93 lakhs recovered at IGI

New Delhi, Aug 29 Customs officials said on Tuesday that they have lodged three separate cases of gold smuggling at the Delhi airport.

In the cases, all the accused had arrived from Dubai.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in recovery of eight oval shaped capsules containing gold paste. A total of 1810 grams of pure gold was extracted from the said paste having a tariff value of Rs 93,67,629," a Customs official said.

The official said that in one of the cases, a woman passenger was carrying four oval-shaped capsules containing gold paste, weighing a total of 870 grams, concealed in her hair bun.

The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

