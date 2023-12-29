Golden day for Assam, says Amit Shah as ULFA signs peace pact

New Delhi, Dec 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) will ensure peace in Assam and the northeastern region.

"Today is a golden day for Assam when peace is going to be established in the northeast and Assam, which have been bearing the brunt of violence for a long time. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, efforts were made to bridge the gap between Delhi and the northeast and talks with everyone started with an open mind," he said.

According to the Union Home Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs worked with the vision of a northeast free from extremism, violence and conflict.

He said that in the last five years, nine peace and border related agreements have been signed with different states in the northeast, and all these developments have established peace in a large part of the northeast.

Shah also said that more than 9,000 cadres (of militant groups) have surrendered and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been lifted from 85 per cent of Assam.

"Due to the tripartite agreement being signed today between the government of India, the government of Assam and ULFA, Narendra Modi-led government has achieved success in eliminating all the violent groups in Assam. This agreement is very important for peace in Assam and the entire northeast," he added.

Amit Shah said that in the agreement signed on Friday, ULFA representatives have agreed to abjure the path of violence, lay down all their arms and ammunition and disband their armed organisation.

Apart from this, ULFA has also agreed to vacate all camps occupied by its armed cadres, engage in the peaceful democratic process established by law and maintain the integrity of the country.

Shah said that a time-bound programme will be made by the Ministry of Home Affairs, to fulfill the demands of ULFA and a committee will also be formed for its monitoring.

He also said that after Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014, violent incidents in Assam decreased by 87 per cent, deaths by 90 per cent and kidnappings by 84 per cent.

"So far, 7,500 cadres have surrendered in Assam alone, which will have an addition of 750 more today, thus the surrender of over 8,200 cadres in Assam alone is the beginning of a new era of peace," the Home Minister added.

