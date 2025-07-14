Golden Temple in Amritsar Receives Bomb Threat via Email; Security Tightened, Police Launch Probe (VIDEO)

Golden Temple Bomb Threat: The Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar received a bomb threat on Monday. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the shrine, said it received the threat via email and immediately informed the police. According to SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, the email claimed that RDX explosives had been planted and warned of possible damage to the revered shrine. The threat reportedly mentioned Monday as the likely day for an attack but did not provide specific details. "Although it could be a hoax aimed at spreading fear, we are not taking any chances," Mannan said, as quoted by the Times of India.

#WATCH | Punjab | Amritsar CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar says, "We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and… pic.twitter.com/sRojcj1z3y — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2025

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed the threat and said a case had been registered. “We received a complaint about the email. The police are coordinating with state cybercrime experts and other agencies. We are treating this threat seriously and have launched an investigation,” Bhullar said.

“We are hopeful of solving the case soon. There is no need to panic. We have ensured full security arrangements,” he added.

In response, bomb disposal squads, SGPC security teams, and additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the temple complex. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and routine checks are underway.

The police have appealed to the public to stay calm and report any suspicious activity immediately. The investigation is ongoing.