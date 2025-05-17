Good diplomacy to explain world about India's zero tolerance for terrorism: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 17 ( IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hailed the Centre's decision to send an all-party delegation to carry forth India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Terming it good diplomacy, he said, "This will help to clearly explain India's stand and the reality of the war to the world. The visit of an all-party delegation will also be helpful to tell the world that Pakistan is a terrorist state."

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to send an all-party delegation of MPs to different countries to more effectively convey India's 'zero tolerance' stance against terrorism at the international level.

"This will be a historic step in India's foreign policy," he said.

"I believe that the Pahalgam terror attack, which cast a shadow over humanity, and the subsequent exposure of Pakistan's face of terrorism by India to the world, is a greater victory than any direct war victory. What is special is that all the political parties were included in these delegations, which showed the country's unity against terrorism. The entire world is facing a serious problem of terrorism," remarked Deputy CM Shinde.

Eknath Shinde said, "I am confident that this step taken to stand firmly against it will project India's image worldwide as a responsible, peace-loving nation that is striving to find a permanent solution to terrorism."

Earlier, after her inclusion in the all-party delegation, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said she has humbly accepted the responsibility and thanked PM Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Ministry of External Affairs.

In her post on X, she said, "I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this.. I am deeply grateful to the people of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support. Our mission is to convey India's united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Similarly, after his induction in the all-party delegation, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "We will firmly convey to the international community that terrorism has no place in India, and that it is Pakistan which continues to nurture terrorism on its soil. When it comes to matters of national interest, there is no division, only duty. It is a privilege to serve my country in this capacity, and I will carry out this sacred responsibility with unwavering devotion and a resolute commitment to India’s zero tolerance stance against terrorism."

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for entrusting me with this important responsibility," said Shrikant, son of Eknath Shinde.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor