Good governance key to inclusive growth, sustainable development: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar/Aizawl, Dec 24 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday said that good governance is the cornerstone of inclusive growth and sustainable development, emphasising that it is aimed at improving the quality of life of every citizen.

Speaking on the occasion of Good Governance Day, the Governor underscored the importance of transparency, accountability and citizen-centric administration in achieving holistic development.

The Governor has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on the special occasion of Good Governance Day, observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He expressed his hope that the day would serve as a meaningful reminder of the importance of public accountability and inspire a collective commitment to honesty, integrity, transparency, and responsibility in all positions of authority, so that governance remains truly people-centric.

In his message, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) calls for transparent, responsive, and efficient government systems, while actively involving citizens in the development process.

Encouraging public participation through mechanisms such as social audits and community engagement not only enhances trust but also strengthens democratic governance, he said.

The Governor further said that Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an exemplary statesman, a visionary leader, an eloquent orator, and a distinguished writer.

He said that Late Vajpayee firmly believed that true empowerment of the people lies in rapid economic growth coupled with social progress.

“As a tribute to this great son of Bharat Mata, I appeal to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to embrace and uphold the principles of good governance in letter and spirit, and to work together in the service of the nation and the greater public good,” the Governor said in his message.

The Good Governance Day was also observed in all the Northeastern states through seminars and various other events.

In Manipur, the District Administration Kakching on Wednesday organised two special camps as part of the ongoing Good Governance Week held from December 19 to 25 under the “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” campaign.

The special camps were organised in various parts of the tribal inhabited district to strengthen citizen-centric governance and enhance public service delivery.

Stalls from different government departments of the district, including Horticulture and Soil Conservation, District Handlooms & Textiles, Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL), Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Education, Forest Department, Municipal Council, Industrial Training Institute, among others, were opened at the camps for grievance redressal and public service delivery.

As part of the Good Governance Week, a special drive continued for Cataract Detection and Surgery for Senior Citizens under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) scheme, conducted by the District Social Welfare Office.

In Mizoram, as part of the ongoing Good Governance initiatives, a Good Governance Workshop was held at the Siaha Deputy Commissioner's office complex.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abraham Beirazi Khithie emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in public administration.

He stressed that government officials should adopt a people-friendly approach while delivering services to the citizens.

Highlighting that good governance is a shared responsibility, he stated that NGOs and the general public also play a vital role in ensuring effective governance.

He encouraged all stakeholders to act as responsible partners in governance and called for strong coordination among government departments, NGOs, Churches, and the general public for the overall development of the district and the state.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner also reiterated the commitment of the Siaha District Administration towards promoting efficient, transparent, and inclusive governance, and urged citizens to actively cooperate with the administration.

