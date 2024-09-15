'Good Kejriwal has done introspection, should have quit long back'

New Delhi, Sep 15 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have taken the decision to quit his post right away after facing action in the liquor policy case and landing behind bars, a top government source said.

"Arvind Kejriwal should have resigned long back. He should have done this when he went to jail," the source said, hours after Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he would resign from the post within two days.

"It’s good that he’s done introspection," the source added.

Announcing his resignation at a meeting of his Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal, who finally walked out of jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI case, also said that he will seek early elections to the Delhi Assembly, hopefully by November. Elections are slated for February next year.

He also announced that another AAP leader will be the Chief Minister till the elections conclude and the decision about his successor will be taken in a few days.

While Kejriwal has secured bail in both the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation cases against him in the alleged liquor scam, his ability to function as Chief Minister has been hampered by the conditions laid down by the apex court will granting him bail.

He is not allowed to visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat, and not sign any file unless necessary and required for clearance/approval of the Lt Governor.

The BJP and Congress questioned the delay, saying he should have quit months back, especially after the ED arrested him in March.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday welcomed Kejriwal's decision to resign but questioned the two-day delay in doing so.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra termed Kejriwal's announcement that he would resign "a historic victory" for the people of the national capital, saying that "finally, a corrupt Chief Minister is being forced to leave his seat".

AAP's National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar defended Kejriwal's move and said that he has set a new benchmark of honesty. "He will sit on the CM's chair only when the people of Delhi will elect him again...," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor