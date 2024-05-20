Good Samaritan Maha CM helps rush road accident victims to hospital

Thane (Maharashtra), May 20 Donning the role of a Good Samaritan on voting day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday rushed to help at least two elderly persons, a man and a woman, who were involved in an auto-rickshaw accident here.

CM Shinde was proceeding to inspect the polling process in the constituency when he noticed that an auto-rickshaw had toppled on the busy Thane-Kalwa bridge, bringing traffic to a halt.

The CM stopped his motorcade and went to check on the accident victims, a man who had fallen on the road with minor injuries on his right arm, and a woman still awaiting help in the auto-rickshaw.

Shinde helped the shaken man, offered him water, and instructed his security staff to help him reach a nearby hospital.

When the traffic police and others helped the scared elderly woman step out of the auto-rickshaw, CM Shinde accompanied her to another police vehicle, offered a bottle of water, and gently patted her head to pacify her.

The CM assured her of all help and even asked his security personnel to ensure she was properly taken care of, before proceeding for his engagements, earning the admiration of the people around.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor