'Good', says Nitish Kumar after attending G20 dinner party

Patna, Sep 10 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to Patna on Sunday after attending the G20 dinner party hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the national capital, termed it "good".

Nitish Kumar stayed for around 4 hours at the venue and met global leaders including US President Joe Biden.

"It was a good dinner party... I stayed there for around 4 hours and met with several leaders of the world. After the meeting, I returned to Patna.

"Our President had invited many leaders including me and also suggested that we attend the meeting. Hence, I went there,” he said.

Nitish Kumar, after separating from the NDA, met with PM Narendra Modi face to face after one and half years.

He and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren met Biden in presence of PM Modi and President Murmu.

Besides, Nitish Kumar and Hemant Soren, leaders of INDIA including Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee were also present at the dinner.

