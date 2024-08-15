Google doodle celebrates India's Independence Day with architecture-theme

New Delhi, Aug 15 Tech giant Google on Thursday celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a doodle that showcases the country’s iconic architecture.

The doodle, created by freelance art director, illustrator and animator Vrinda Zaveri features doors and windows to display India’s rich architectural heritage.

The doors and windows are adorned in the tricolours of the Indian flag -- saffron, white, green which are the primary colours and the Navy blue.

The digital artwork also carries the letters ‘G’, ‘O’, ‘O’, ‘G’, ‘L’ and ‘E’ on each door carrying a distinct ornate design.

On August 15, 1947, India gained its freedom from nearly two centuries of colonial rule that was filled with inequality, violence, and lack of fundamental rights, Google said in the blogpost

The freedom movement was led by prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subhas Chandra Bose.

“The perseverance and sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters paid off,” Google said.

Independence Day is celebrated throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, musical performances, community rallies, and by singing the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

“Homes, buildings, streets, and cars are decorated with the saffron, white, and green national flag -- as seen in today’s artwork,” Google said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort and also paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is "Viksit Bharat@ 2047", underscoring the government's goal of making India a developed country by 2047, which would mark 100 years of Independence.

The focus is on government policy and programme announcements that generate headlines.

"Viksit Bharat 2047 are not mere words, they are a reflection of the resolve and dreams of 140 crore people," said PM Modi in his I-Day speech.

Happy Independence Day, India!

