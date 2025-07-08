Gopal Khemka Murder Accused Raja Killed in Bihar Police Encounter

An accused who shot dead Patna businessman and owner of a mall, Gopal Khemka, was killed in a police encounter on Monday night, July 7. The accused shooter Vikas alias Raja was allegedly accompanied the another shooter, Umesh, when he shot Khemka dead outside his residence in Patna.

Wanted criminal Vikas aka Raja was killed in a police encounter near Damaiya ghat around 2.45 am. One pistol, one bullet and a cartridge recovered from the site. The body has been sent to Nalanda Medical College, Patna, for post-mortem, said Bihar Police headquarters in a released issued on Tuesday.

Bihar | Wanted criminal Vikas aka Raja was killed in a police encounter near Damaiya ghat around 2.45 am. One pistol, one bullet and a cartridge recovered from the site. The body has been sent to Nalanda Medical College, Patna, for post-mortem: Bihar Police headquarters pic.twitter.com/DzXRGmu0mA — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

The accused was killed in a gunfight with police in Patna's Malsalami area. Earlier, the police arrested Umesh, the main shooter in the murder of a businessman. Khemka was killed late Friday night, when he was in his car at the gate outside his society, when a bike-born shooter approached the vehicle and opened fire, leading to Khemka's death, and the shooter fled the scene.

Khemka owned Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps. His son was murdered in Hajipur seven years ago over a land dispute. Two suspects were arrested by the police after the murder. Besides Umesh, cops have detained a person suspected of hiring the shooter for the contract killing. "Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the Patna Police. The investigation is in progress. We will be able to divulge more details in due course," a senior police officer said last night.

The high-profile murder in the capital city of Bihar put the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government on the spot as several opposition leaders mocked the law and order of the state ahead of crucial Assembly elections. "As per the information we have received, Police have killed an accused in the Khemka murder case who tried to attack police. Nitish Kumar ji is monitoring every incident," said JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan.