Gopal Rai visits Azadpur Mandi, says directions given to complete repair work within 45 days

New Delhi, Oct 1 Development Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday visited Azadpur Mandi and said that the directions have been given to the officials to complete the repair work within 45 days.

Rai said that an inquiry into the fire incident has also been ordered.

He said that that’s direction have been given to the Mandi officer to shift the traders to another shed for a few days while the Azadpur Mandi Secretary has also been directed to complete the repair work within 45 days.

He said that instructions have also been given to install a fire system inside the Mandi shed. Members of DAMB (Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board) and former Chairman of Azadpur Mandi Adil Ahmed Khan and other Mandi officials were also present on the occasion.

He also directed the Mandi officials to take all necessary steps to prevent and control such incidents in future.

He said that the fire occurred due to garbage heaps, which was set on fire earlier, and as the adjacent wall is short, the Mandi sheds also caught fire.

He said that the government has also instructed that the extinguishing measures should be taken at the local level so that such incidents can be controlled quickly.

He said that fire systems should also be installed inside the sheds.

