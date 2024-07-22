Gopalganj police arrest two shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patna, July 22 Gopalganj police arrested two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, confirmed an official on Monday.

The sharp shooters, identified as Kamal Rawat and Shantanu Shivam, are residents of Rajasthan.

They were apprehended during a vehicle checking drive at the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh Balthari border on Sunday.

The SHO of Kuchaikote police station confirmed the arrests and stated that the police team recovered four pistols of Austrian make from them.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat organised crime in the region.

“We have interrogated these two shooters, and they confessed to their involvement in murders in Rajasthan. They have also revealed the names of some of their handlers in Rajasthan. On the direction of the District SP, a police team has been sent there for their arrest,” said the SHO.

The officer mentioned that the accused were close to the top bosses of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldi Brar gang.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had specific targets in Muzaffarpur and Motihari and had plans to execute there.

The police are currently interrogating them further and will produce them in the District Court for remand.

