Gorakhnath Temple lights up in memory of fallen soldiers

Gorakhpur, Nov 14 The Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur was lit up in the memory of fallen soldiers.

The first lamp in the Bheem Sarovar area of the temple was lit by Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Monday night.

He also paid an emotional tribute to the fallen soldiers by putting flowers on their pictures on the Muktakashi stage.

The Gorakhnath Temple complex hosted the 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' program late on Monday evening.

The atmosphere was radiant with the glow of 11,000 earthen lamps as Yogi ceremoniously inaugurated the event.

The program was organised by the Bhojpuri Association of India (BHAI).

The entire temple complex was illuminated with earthen lamps during the program, captivating onlookers.

On the Muktakashi stage within the temple complex, a cultural program was held featuring performances of patriotic songs and dances.

Special recognition was given to presentations such as Faruwahi and Biraha.

The program Coordinator and President of the Bhojpuri Association of India (BHAI), folk singer Rakesh Srivastava, and Dr Roop Kumar Banerjee presented a terracotta clay sculpture statue to the Chief Minister.

