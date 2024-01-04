Gorakhpur AIIMS head removed for misuse of office

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 4 Dr Surekha Kishore, director at AIIMS Gorakhpur, has been removed from office, following a controversy over the alleged misuse of office in appointments of her two sons -- Dr Shikar Kishore and Dr Shival Kishore at AIIMS.

New officiating director Prof Gopal Krishna has been given the charge of director.

Highly placed sources at AIIMS said a complaint of irregularities in appointments of doctors in AIIMS in May, 2023 had prompted the Central Vigilance Commission to initiate an inquiry and considering the report of the Commission, Dr Kishore was removed from her office.

Deputy director of AIIMS Arun Kumar Singh confirmed that Dr Surekha Kishore had been removed on request of the Central Vigilance Commission as the possibility of affecting the probe by her being in office could not be ruled out.

Apart from it, the audit team had also pointed out irregularities in operations of the dialysis unit and blood bank.

