Gorakhpur link e-way in UP to be ready by June end

Lucknow, June 14 The much-awaited Gorakhpur Link Expressway will become fully operational from June end, said officials here.

According to the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority release, 97 per cent of the construction work was completed by June 10.

Once operational, the expressway will provide a swift and seamless traffic corridor linking the Gorakhpur region to Lucknow, Agra, and Delhi via the Purvanchal Expressway.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, a key project of the Yogi government, will stretch from Gorakhpur bypass NH-27 near Jaitpur village to Salarpur in Azamgarh district, connecting to the Purvanchal Expressway.

With a total length of 91.352 km and a cost of Rs 5,876 crore (including acquisition expenses), this expressway will directly benefit districts like Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh.

It will reduce travel time between Purvanchal and Lucknow to just 3.5 hours, significantly improving connectivity for travellers from Delhi to Agra.

It promises enhanced connectivity, ensures quicker travel and a more efficient transportation experience.

Moreover, it aims to foster closer community ties within the region. Of the planned 341 structures along the expressway, 337 have already been constructed, with rapid progress ongoing for the remaining.

The construction of this expressway is expected to catalyse comprehensive development in the Gorakhpur region. Moreover, by regulating traffic flow, the expressway will substantially save fuel consumption, time and environmental pollution.

The expressway is poised to boost social and economic growth across its span, benefiting sectors such as agriculture, commerce, tourism, and industry. As an industrial corridor, it will link the region's manufacturing facilities, development hubs, and agricultural zones to the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor