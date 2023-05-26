Gorakhpur police orders probe into video of teacher asking for sex

Gorakhpur (UP), May 26 The Gorakhpur Police have ordered an inquiry into a viral video in which a faculty member of the Purvanchal University is seen and heard asking a girl student for sex.

Though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, a suo motu cognizance of the video has been taken and a probe initiated, police said in a tweet.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says "abhi nahin'.

According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor