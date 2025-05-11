Gorakhpur Shooting: Man Shoots At Two Persons After Being Mocked as 'Motu' At Community Event In Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident triggered by body-shaming, two men were shot and injured in Gorakhpur after allegedly mocking another man's weight during a community feast. The accused, identified as Arjun Chauhan, was arrested a day after the incident, police said on Saturday. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday evening near a temple in the Belghat area, where Arjun Chauhan was attending a feast with his uncle. During the event, two guests – Anil Chauhan and Shubham Chauhan, both from Manjhariya – allegedly mocked Arjun's physical appearance, referring to him as “motu” (fat).

Offended by the remarks, Arjun, along with his associate Asif Khan, allegedly followed the duo on the highway. After a failed attempt to confront them initially, the two accused stopped their car near the Tenua toll plaza, forcibly pulled Anil and Shubham out of their vehicle, and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Passersby responded swiftly, taking the injured men to the district hospital. They were later referred to the district medical college, where their condition is now reported to be stable. Following a complaint filed by Shubham Chauhan’s father at Khajni police station, an FIR was registered. Police arrested Arjun Chauhan on Friday, and further investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police (South), Jitendra Kumar, confirmed the arrest and said appropriate legal action is being taken.