Gourav Vallabh blasts Sam Pitroda for ‘unfair’ 2024 polls claim, roasts Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gourav Vallabh on Tuesday came down heavily on the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chairman Sam Pitroda for raising questions over the fairness of Indian elections and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and also asked him to stop making vile statements.

In a special interaction with IANS, Gourav Vallabh asked Sam Pitroda to refrain from making slanderous statements on India’s electoral process and said that he should rather ‘educate’ the Congress MP with his partisan views.

“If Sam Pitroda’s claims are true, the Congress should have been reduced from 99 to 9 seats,” he said, in a derisive taunt at his statement.

“Sam Pitroda is a non-resident Indian in the U.S. He should keep his views and opinions restricted to the nation he lives in and not cast an evil eye on India’s sturdy growth,” said the BJP spokesperson.

Pitroda - believed to be Rahul’s mentor - said at an event in Virginia: "I am one of those who believe that the elections were not fair. I know unfortunately little too much about the electronic voting machine process, the entire logistics, and what could go wrong and how it can be manipulated. It's not foolproof, no matter what anybody says.”

Gourav Vallabh, in a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi’s references to RSS and the Prime Minister, said that the Congress MP should behave responsibly and not hurl vague allegations at anyone.

“Where have you read all this? Which person informed you about the RSS? Did you get this information via telegram?,” asked the BJP leader while accusing the LoP of disseminating fake and fabricated theory.

Rahul while addressing an event in Virginia accused RSS of treating some states and languages with discrimination.

“According to RSS, certain languages are inferior to other languages. Certain religions are inferior to other religions. Certain communities are inferior to other communities. This is what the fight is about. RSS thinks that Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and Manipuri are all inferior languages. That's what the fight is about," Rahul said at the Virginia event.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor