Gourav Vallabh slams JMM for releasing manifesto just before campaign end, calls it 'Dhoka Patra'

Ranchi, Nov 11 As Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its 'Adhikar Patra,' (poll manifesto), BJP leader Gourav Vallabh castigated the ruling party over brazen attempt to 'befool' the public with its 'shenanigans'. Questioning the timing of release of manifesto just ahead of end of first phase of campaign, he said that it was nothing more than 'Dhoka Patra'.

JMM President Shibu Soren unveiled the party's manifesto of the upcoming INDIA bloc on Monday. This came on a day when campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections comes to an end in the tribal state.

Talking to IANS, Gourav Vallabh said, "The people who are involved in corruption, should write a book instead of coming up with 'Adhikar Patra.' No one believes in your government because you have looted Rs 1 lakh 18 thousand rupees of every woman. JMM government had promised earlier in their manifesto that they would provide Rs 2,000 to every woman. But, they have given only Rs 2,000 till now."

"Rather than manifesto, they should launch a book on new ways to do corruption. You can see their preparation for the forthcoming polls. They launched a manifesto at the last moment. The campaign for the election is about to end. But, now JMM is releasing its Jumla Patra, Fareb Patra, and Dhoka Patra," he concluded.

The curtains came down on campaigning for the 43 Assembly seats of Jharkhand going to the polls in the first phase on November 13. The second phase of voting for the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are pulling out all the stops to secure victory in the state. In the 2019 Assembly Elections, JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the BJP bagged 25 seats, and the Congress won 16 seats. JMM formed a government with the support of Congress and RJD.

