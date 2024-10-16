Government Announces New MSP for Rabi Crops: Wheat, Lentil, Mustard See Substantial Hikes

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for the marketing season 2025-26. This increase in MSP aims to ensure that farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce. The highest absolute increase in MSP has been announced for rapeseed and mustard, with a rise of Rs 300 per quintal, followed by lentil (masur) with an increase of Rs 275 per quintal.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision following the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. For other crops, the MSP increases are as follows: Rs 210 per quintal for gram, Rs 150 per quintal for wheat, Rs 140 per quintal for safflower, and Rs 130 per quintal for barley. The MSP increase for Rabi crops for the marketing season 2025-26 aligns with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement, which set the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

The expected margins over the all-India weighted average cost of production are forecasted at 105 percent for wheat, 98 percent for rapeseed and mustard, 89 percent for lentils, 60 percent for gram, 60 percent for barley, and 50 percent for safflower. This increased MSP for Rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices for farmers and incentivize crop diversification.