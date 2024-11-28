Government Collects Rs 1.44 Lakh Crore Toll Tax on National Highways Under Public-Private Partnership Model

The government has collected Rs 1.44 lakh crore in toll taxes from fee plazas operating under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on National Highways since December 2000, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to a Lok Sabha query, he explained that all user fee plazas are established in accordance with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, and the respective Concession Agreements.

"Amount of 1.44 lakh crore rupees have been collected as user fee at fee plazas presently operational under Public Private Partnerships (PPP) model on National Highways since December, 2000," he said.

In response to another question, Nitin Gadkari stated that the government is rolling out barrier-free tolling by leveraging existing electronic toll collection (ETC) technology alongside FASTag. He also noted that the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based tolling system is currently not in use on any National Highways.

However, he added that amendment to the the NH Fee Rules, 2008 (dated Sep 9, 2024) has been made to enable GNSS-based tolling system through On-Board Unit (OBU) and users of vehicles not fitted with a valid, functional Global Navigation Satellite System On-Board Unit shall have to pay a fee equivalent to two times of the user fee applicable for that category of vehicle at that fee plaza in case the GNSS based tolling is made operational.

