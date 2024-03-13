Government Considers Ban on Rottweilers, Pitbulls, and American Bulldogs in India

In the wake of the rising incidents incidents involving aggressive dogs, the central government is considering a ban on importing, breeding, and selling several 'ferocious' breeds like Rottweilers, Pitbulls, Terriers, Wolf dogs, and mastiffs, as per a Times of India report. This prohibition would also apply to mixed and crossbred varieties. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has sent a letter to the state authorities urging them to not issue licences or permits for the sale and breeding of these breeds. This advisory comes after a committee of experts and animal welfare organisations, formed following an order by the Delhi High Court, submitted a report on the matter.

The department has announced plans to sterilise dogs of these breeds already kept as pets to prevent further breeding. According to the TOI report, the list of identified breeds, including mixed and crossbreeds, encompasses Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boesbowl, Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa, Akita, mastiffs, Rottweiler, terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf dogs, Canario, Akbash, Moscow Guard, Cane Corso, and any dogs commonly known as Bandog."The local bodies may also issue necessary implementation guidelines," the letter stated.

This directive comes after numerous representations from citizens and animal welfare organisations, as well as the Delhi High Court's order regarding the ban on certain breeds being kept as pets. In its December 6, 2023, order, the Delhi High Court directed the Union of India to decide on the petitioner's representation, preferably within three months, after consulting all stakeholders. The government has also instructed states to ensure the implementation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules 2017 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Pet Shop) Rules 2018 by local bodies and state animal welfare boards, the report noted. The government's decision aims to safeguard human life and prevent further incidents of dog attacks.



