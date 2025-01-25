Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 4 lakh cr GMV within 10 months this fiscal

New Delhi, Jan 25 Setting a new benchmark, the government e-Marketplace (GeM) has surpassed last years’ gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 4 lakh crore within 10 months this fiscal (FY25).

The GeM clocked a GMV of Rs 4.09 lakh crore as on January 23, which marks a growth of nearly 50 per cent over the corresponding period last fiscal, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In terms of segment-wise GMV, the services segment accounted for Rs 2.54 lakh crore (62 per cent of the total GMV), whereas product segment accounted for Rs 1.55 lakh crore (38 per cent of the total GMV).

The growth of the services segment on GeM in FY25 has significantly fuelled the portal’s upward growth trajectory.

With an emphasis on expansion of bouquet of services offerings on GeM, 19 new service categories have been introduced on the portal in FY25, according to the ministry.

Notably, services segment has grown by almost 100 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period in previous fiscal.

“

Central government entities have been the key contributors to the marked increase in GMV.

The ministries of coal, defence, petroleum and natural gas, power and steel were the top five procurers on GeM.

With transacted order value of nearly Rs 1.63 lakh crore, the Ministry of Coal has emerged as the top procurer, with more than 320 high-value bids, worth approximately Rs 42,000 crore, placed for handling and transport services by coal PSUs.

Through continuous simplification and reforms, GeM portal has successfully facilitated over 2.59 crore orders with a GMV of more than Rs 11.64 lakh crore since inception.

During the current fiscal, GeM also registered another historic feat by processing 49,960 orders in a single day, exemplifying the seamless efficiency and robustness of the GeM ecosystem and its rapid adoption by all stakeholders, said the ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor