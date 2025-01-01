Government initiates process for Dr Manmohan Singh's memorial

New Delhi, Jan 1 The central government has begun the process to establish a memorial in honour of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Several locations have been suggested for the memorial, and Dr Singh’s family has been provided with these options to choose from.

The final decision on the location will pave the way for the construction process, but there are key formalities that need to be addressed before the work can begin, sources told IANS.

One of the primary requirements for the memorial is the formation of a trust. Under the current policy, land for such memorials can only be allotted to a trust, not to individuals or other entities. This trust will play a pivotal role in the application process for land allocation. Once the trust is formed, it will formally request land for the memorial, and upon the allotment, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to begin the construction of the memorial.

Sources indicate that the government is considering allocating one to one and a half acres of land for Dr Singh's memorial.

According to sources, potential locations for the site include areas around Rajghat, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, and Kisan Ghat, all of which are significant and symbolic places in the country’s political history. Officials from the Ministry of Urban Development have already visited the surrounding areas near Rajghat to evaluate the suitability of these locations.

In addition to these well-known sites, there is also the possibility of selecting a location near the mausoleum of the leaders of the Nehru-Gandhi family, such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sanjay Gandhi. This could place Dr Manmohan Singh’s memorial in close proximity to the resting places of other prominent political figures, adding a layer of historical significance to the site.

While discussions are still ongoing, the formation of the trust and final selection of the memorial's location will soon lead to the construction of a tribute that honours Dr Manmohan Singh’s legacy as a statesman and leader of India.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement saying that the government decided to allocate space for a memorial of Manmohan Singh and the same had been communicated to his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Dr Manmohan Singh, one of India's longest-serving Prime Ministers, who was considered the architect of key liberalising economic reforms, passed away on December 26.

