Government Introduces Annual and Lifetime Toll Passes for National Highways: Pay Once, Travel Free for 15 Years

Middle-class families and frequent highway travelers may soon get relief as the government is considering introducing an annual toll pass. Priced at Rs 3,000, this pass would allow seamless travel on national highways for a year. Additionally, a lifetime toll pass option is also being planned, requiring a one-time payment of Rs 30,000, which would exempt vehicle owners from toll charges for 15 years.

The Road Transport Ministry is seriously considering a proposal to introduce annual and lifetime toll passes for highway users, according to sources. The ministry is also evaluating changes in the toll rate per kilometre for private vehicles, which could bring relief to commuters. The proposed pass, once implemented, will be integrated with the FASTag system, eliminating the need for a separate purchase.

Govt's Proposed Annual Toll Pass to Offer Cheaper Alternative to Monthly Pass

Currently, only monthly toll passes are available, primarily for commuters who cross the same toll plaza daily. These passes require address verification and other details, costing Rs 340 per month or Rs 4,080 annually. In contrast, the proposed annual toll pass at Rs 3,000 would allow unrestricted travel across the entire national highway network, making it a more affordable alternative. Sources suggest that this option, majorly cheaper than the current toll structure, could become a preferred choice for frequent travelers.

Earlier, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that his ministry was developing a scheme to provide passes for car owners. According to sources, the ministry views this initiative as a solution to multiple issues, including increasing dissatisfaction with toll plazas within city limits, incidents of violence at toll booths, and the presence of toll plazas less than 60 km apart.

How Will the Toll Pass Benefit Commuters?

Data from 2023-24 shows that private cars contributed only Rs 8,000 crore out of the total toll revenue of Rs 55,000 crore. Despite making up 53% of toll transactions, private vehicles accounted for just 21% of the total toll collection. Additionally, nearly 60% of the traffic at toll plazas between 6 AM and 10 PM consists of private vehicles, while commercial vehicle traffic remains steady throughout the day and night. The proposed toll pass aims to provide cost-effective relief to private car owners while streamlining highway travel.

Sources suggest that while NHAI may face initial revenue loss, the pass will not impact long-term income. The scheme promises major benefits for the common man by saving time and eliminating repeated toll payments. Its implementation timeline and overall impact remain to be seen.