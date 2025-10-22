Government tightens oversight of edible oil sector with new VOPPA order

New Delhi, Oct 22 It is now mandatory for all edible oil manufacturers, processors, blenders, re-packers, and other stakeholders involved in the edible oil supply chain to register under the Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order, 2011 (VOPPA) Order and submit monthly production and stock returns through the designated online portal, the Centre announced on Wednesday.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, has notified this key amendment (VOPPA Order, 2025) to bring greater regulatory oversight and transparency across the edible oil sector in India.

This regulatory enhancement is a crucial step in ensuring accurate data collection, real-time monitoring, and improved policy intervention in the edible oil sector -- key components in advancing the government’s efforts toward national food security and supply chain resilience, the statement said.

A significant number of edible oil units across the country have already registered on the National Single Window System portal and are regularly submitting their monthly returns at https://www.edibleoilindia.in.

This demonstrates a strong commitment from industry stakeholders towards transparency and compliance.

According to the government, non-compliance with the amended VOPPA Order, 2025, will be treated as a violation, and units failing to register or submit their returns will face penal action under the provisions of the amended VOPPA Order and the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

To ensure effective enforcement, the Department is planning to initiate inspection drives and field verification of non-compliant units.

These checks are intended to reinforce the seriousness of compliance and maintain the integrity of the national data ecosystem for the edible oil sector, the statement noted

Compliance with the amended order is not just a regulatory requirement—it is a critical contribution to India’s food security infrastructure.

The initiative supports better planning, informed decision-making, and fosters a more efficient and transparent edible oil ecosystem, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor