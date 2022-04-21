Government to change UP Board exam pattern for students of Class 10th and 12th

Uttar Pradesh Board is going to change pattern of exams from the next academic year. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to introduce key reforms in the education sector. The BJP ruled stated has decided to bring in state-level ranking for educational institutions and introduce a new exam pattern for the 10th and 12th board students. This development has come to improve the education sector in the state.

During the presentation of the Education Department, CM Yogi said “There is a need to implement the new pattern of board examination in class 12th by 2025 for structural, educational and administrative reforms." He also announced the internships for class 9th students. The CM said that within two years a Sanskrit Education Directorate should be constituted.

CM also asked officials to start a state-level ranking framework for education institutes “On the lines of NIRF, an SIRF should be started. It will help foster a healthy competition among institutes and make everyone strive for improvement. It will also help students in securing admissions, and also the placement agencies in selecting institutions,” the CM said.