Government to introduce new technical courses in educational institutions: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday presided over a function of the Hamirpur Students Union at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that after the introduction of 5G technology, the State Government was going to bring radical changes in the field of education.

He said that the government is mulling introducing new technical courses in educational institutions of the state so that the youth could get better employment and self-employment opportunities.

He said that courses like Robotics, BlockChain Technology, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning could provide better employment opportunities to the youth.

The Chief Minister said that to provide quality education in rural areas, one Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School was being established in every assembly constituency in a phased manner, in which pre-nursery classes would also be started. He said that the State Government has made a provision of Rs 300 crores for this ambitious scheme. Additionally, to ensure that poor students are not deprived of higher education, they will be provided loans at a one per cent interest rate.

"Legal rights have been given to 6000 orphans by giving them the status of 'Children of the State' and it will be the responsibility of the government to take care of them till they attain the age of 27 years", said the Chief Minister. The expenses of their fees, hostel expenses, pocket money of Rs 4000 per month, cloth allowance and festival allowance as well as the expenses of 15 days exposure visit once a year will also be borne by the state government, he added.

The Chief Minister said that he was an alumnus of this university and studied law here.

He said that many students who studied with him were bringing laurels to the state in the field of politics as well as other fields. "Many of his colleagues from the University time were working as professors at this University. It was necessary to remember our past to meet the challenges of the future. It was also the responsibility of the young generation to preserve the rich culture of the State," he added.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Hamirpur Students Union for organizing this programme and received a grand welcome from the University on his arrival.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, MLAs Harish Janartha and Chaitanya Sharma, Congress leader Rajneesh Kimta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Shivam Pratap Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion amongst others.

