Government Warns OTT Platforms of Stricter Scrutiny Over Drug-Related Content Without Disclaimers

The government has issued a warning to OTT platforms, stating that they could face increased regulatory scrutiny if they are found broadcasting content that unintentionally promotes, glamorizes, or glorifies drug use by the main protagonist or other characters, especially if such content lacks appropriate disclaimers or user warnings.

According to a report of PTI, In an advisory to OTT platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said, "Such a portrayal has serious repercussions, particularly regarding the potential influence on young and impressionable viewers".

Referencing the Code of Ethics for OTT platforms, the advisory urged platforms to exercise thorough diligence in reviewing content and to provide disclaimers or user warnings for any programming that depicts drug use.

"OTT platforms are requested to voluntarily conform to these guidelines in the larger public interest. Non-compliance may result in further regulatory scrutiny, especially in the light of the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 read with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985," the advisory said.

The Code of Ethics for OTT platforms mandates that publishers must not transmit, publish, or exhibit content that is prohibited by any current law or court of competent jurisdiction. The advisory has also been sent to the self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms for further action.

