Governor, CM and LoP greet people of Odisha on Diwali

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 The Governor of Odisha, Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, and other leaders wished the people on the occasion of the Diwali festival.

Taking to his X, Governor Kambhampati wrote on Monday, “Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on the auspicious occasion of the sacred #Deepavali. The Deepavali festival is a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and of righteousness over evil. On this sacred occasion, I pray for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of all. Happy Deepavali.”

CM Majhi has also wished the people of Odisha on the occasion, appealing to all to celebrate a pollution-free and green Deepavali this year.

In a video message, Majhi said, “I extend my good wishes and greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of the festival of light and joy. The light of knowledge saves the human being from the darkness of ignorance. The festival of Deepavali inspires us to welcome a beautiful and progressive future with new hope, new dreams, and a new aim.”

He further added that the light of truth and justice shines in our lives, dispelling the darkness of untruth and injustice through the auspicious festival of Deepavali.

Advocating for a green Deepavali, the Chief Minister said, “This is a festival of the people's bright experience of hope, faith, and strong commitment. Let us celebrate a pollution-free, green Deepavali this year, honouring nature and the environment. Let us promote the light of compassion, forgiveness, and love in humanity in the midst of the darkness of arrogance and demonic qualities.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and LoP Patnaik extended greetings to the people on the Deepavali festival.

“I extend my greetings on the occasion of the festival of lights, Deepavali. May this occasion of joy and jubilation fill everyone's life with happiness and prosperity,” wrote Patnaik on his X handle.

In a video message, Patnaik also wished the people of Nuapada, where the bypolls are scheduled to be held on November 11, on the occasion of Deepavali and informed them about visiting the constituency soon for election campaigning in support of BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

