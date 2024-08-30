Governor has given us time for meeting on Saturday, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 30 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given an appointment for a meeting with Congress leaders on Saturday.

"We are meeting him at the Raj Bhavan," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress unit chief, told reporters here.

"I met the Governor the day before yesterday during an engagement ceremony. The Governor asked me when we would be meeting him. He has given us time, and we are going to meet him."

The Congress' state unit had announced a "Raj Bhavan Chalo" agitation on Saturday to protest the Governor's decision to consent to prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while not responding to petitions seeking consent for prosecution against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and former BJP state ministers Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, and Janardhana Reddy.

Asked whether the mega job fair in Channapatna town on Friday was organised in light of the upcoming by-election, Shivakumar said: "The job fair was organised to provide job opportunities for the youth. Hundreds of them have submitted applications in this regard. The people have given us an opportunity to govern the state. Our government's objective is to serve the people using this opportunity."

He also said that he had gone to inspect the Yettinahole Drinking Water Project and would talk about it soon. "I will set a date for the inauguration after discussing the matter with the CM. The trial run for lifting water in the project has begun. People had said that they would cut off their noses if the project took shape," he said.

On rumours that the BJP might give away the Channapatna Assembly seat to the JD-S, Shivakumar said he is not concerned about the decisions of the BJP and the JD-S. Asked about the Congress candidate for the seat, Shivakumar replied that he is the candidate.

"I am the one who signs the 'B form' and writes in it. No matter which candidate is fielded, the people will vote for me. I am telling you on record, people will vote for me regardless of the candidate," he emphasised.

"It does not matter if the BJP and the JD-S are together. We are here to serve the people, and we leave it to the will of the people to elect a candidate," he stated. The Channapatna Assembly seat was represented by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. When asked about the POCSO case against veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Shivakumar maintained that he would not comment until the court issues an order in the case. "Why should I talk until then?" he asked.

