Governor Patel unveils photo exhibition at MP Assembly

Bhopal, Dec 17 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday inaugurated a photo exhibition showcasing the 70-year journey and rich legislative history of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The inauguration was attended by Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, among others.

The exhibition has been organised to mark the 70th anniversary of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, for which the BJP-led state government convened a single-day special session on Wednesday. While the special sitting of the House is scheduled to conclude later in the day, the photo exhibition will remain open to visitors for the next week.

Before the House proceedings began, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has witnessed steady growth since its formation seven decades ago. “During this special session, discussions will be held on several key subjects and the achievements of the BJP government over the past two years will be showcased,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister, who completed two years in office on December 13, is set to present a detailed report on the government’s performance. The highlights include Madhya Pradesh being declared Naxal-free on December 11, along with progress in urban development, education, health, women’s empowerment, industrial policy, tourism, culture, heritage, agriculture, cooperation, animal husbandry and internal security.

The special sitting comes just 12 days after the conclusion of the five-day Winter Session on December 5, during which the House passed a second supplementary budget of Rs 13,156 crore following intense debate.

Earlier in the day, Congress legislators led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises against the Centre’s move to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes Mahatma Gandhi’s charkha, but his government is now removing Gandhi’s name from the scheme. This is an act of disrespect towards the Father of the Nation, which the Congress will not accept,” Singhar told reporters.

The BJP, however, defended the Centre’s decision, alleging that the Congress had repeatedly used Mahatma Gandhi’s name for political gain. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the party believed in implementing Gandhi’s ideals rather than merely invoking his name.

“The Congress has taken Gandhi’s name but failed to deliver on its promises. We follow Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts and work on the ground,” Sharma said.

