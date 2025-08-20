Governor Ravi to embark on four-day visit to New Delhi amid tensions with TN govt

Chennai, Aug 20 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will embark on a four-day visit to New Delhi on Wednesday evening, amid continuing differences with the State government.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor is scheduled to depart from Chennai at 5.30 p.m., accompanied by his secretary, aide, and security officer.

The Governor is expected to return to Chennai on Saturday at 4.30 p.m.

While the official itinerary mentions his participation in a university event in the national capital, political circles are abuzz with speculation that he may also hold discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior members of the Union Cabinet during his stay.

The visit assumes significance as it comes in the midst of heightened tensions between the Raj Bhavan and the Tamil Nadu government.

Relations between the Governor and the DMK government have been strained on several issues, including the delay in clearing bills passed by the Assembly and remarks made by the Governor that were strongly contested by the State leadership.

The rift was once again on display during the Independence Day celebrations this year, when the customary 'At Home' reception hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan was boycotted by the ruling DMK, its alliance partners, and actor Vijay's newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The move was seen as a symbolic expression of protest against the Governor’s style of functioning.

Political observers note that Governor Ravi's visit to Delhi could carry both official and political undertones, especially with speculation about possible consultations with the Centre regarding his strained ties with the State government.

While Raj Bhavan has maintained that the primary purpose of the trip is to attend an academic programme, the timing of the visit has added to speculation in political circles.

With his return slated for Saturday evening, the Governor's engagements in Delhi are being closely watched, particularly in view of the ongoing confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and Fort St. George.

Many in the political establishment believe that any meetings with senior Union ministers could have implications for Centre-State relations in Tamil Nadu in the coming months.

