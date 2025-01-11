Governor unable to digest progress of Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 11 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday hit out at Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging that he was unable to accept the progress made by the state.

Responding to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Stalin remarked, “As the incumbent Chief Minister, I may be an ordinary person. But the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) has a century-old history, built on the sentiments of crores of people.”

CM Stalin continued his criticism of the Governor, particularly for refusing to deliver his speech in the State Assembly and protesting the rendering of the national anthem at the conclusion.

The Chief Minister accused the Governor of politically motivated behaviour that insulted the dignity of the State Assembly and was unbecoming of his office. “

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been subjected to unusual incidents in recent years. “The Governor visits the House and leaves without delivering his speech. That is why I described his behavior as childish,” he said.

Citing Article 176(1) of the Constitution, Stalin reiterated that the Governor must read the speech prepared by the state government. He alleged that the Governor deliberately violates established rules.

Referring to the incident on the opening day of the Assembly session, Stalin pointed out that Speaker M. Appavu had to read the Tamil version of the Governor’s address after the Governor left the House without delivering the speech.

Stalin also recalled that the Governor, in previous years, had omitted and added portions to the prepared speech. “This time, he left without reading it altogether. It is childish behaviour,” Stalin said, questioning the Governor’s actions.

“It is unbecoming of someone in such a high office to repeatedly insult the people of Tamil Nadu, the government they elected, and the centenary Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” Stalin stated.

He further posed a question that he said resonated with the public: “Why should someone unwilling to discharge their Constitutional duties continue to remain in office?”

