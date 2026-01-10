Governor will be briefed on Hate Speech Bill: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 10 Speaking on the development of Governor Thawarchand Gehlot not giving consent to the controversial Hate Speech Bill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the Governor will be briefed on the Bill.

He was speaking to the media after attending a programme at the KEB Engineers’ Association on Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

Replying to questions on the Hate Speech Bill being pending with the Governor, Siddaramaiah stated that he would meet the Governor and provide a detailed explanation regarding the Bill.

On the issue of making Malayalam compulsory as the first language in schools located in Kerala’s border areas, the Chief Minister said that a letter has been written to the Kerala Chief Minister and that the Karnataka government would launch a protest if necessary.

He further stated that it is a grave mistake for the BJP to justify everything done by the Central government, even when the state is subjected to injustice. The Chief Minister said that portraying every injustice done to Karnataka as justified is a serious offence.

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s invitation for a discussion on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Chief Minister said that the government is ready for a discussion and would even launch a major agitation if required.

He refused to respond to H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegations, stating that the BJP and JD(S) only make false claims.

Responding to media queries on claims about an increase in Bangladeshi migrants in the state, the Chief Minister in turn asked for names to be provided.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stated that it will convince Governor Thawarchand Gehlot regarding the Hate Speech Bill sent to him for consent that the Bill curbs freedom of speech.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated, “The Hate Speech Prohibition Bill will snatch away freedom of speech. We will convince the Governor about this.”

He said: “There should have been an opportunity for discussion on the Hate Speech Prohibition Bill in the session. When bringing such a Bill, one must consider its impact on the people. The Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar provides for discussion on Bills. The Legislative Assembly exists for presenting and discussing Bills, not for creating chaos.”

