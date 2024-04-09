Governors, CMs of Telangana, Andhra greeted people on Ugadi

Hyderabad/Amaravati, April 9 Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year.

Telangana Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan extended his heartiest best wishes to Telugu-speaking brothers and sisters all over the world on the auspicious occasion of Krodhi Nama Ugadi.

“May this Telugu New Year usher in blessings and prosperity for you and your loved ones,” the Governor said in his message.

“Krodhi, being the 37th in the astrological cycle, signifies auspiciousness. Let us strive for the all-round development of Telangana and our nation, fostering self-reliance and progress. Reflecting on the past, let us commit to a better future through dedication and service. Together, let us build a progressive Telangana and a self-reliant India, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

“Let us embrace Ugadi's spirit, symbolised by the diverse tastes of the traditional Ugadi Pachchadi, to face life's challenges with optimism,” the Governor added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to Telangana people on Ugadi. He wished for the well-being of all people and their aspirations to be fulfilled in the new Telugu year.

The Chief Minister hoped that the new Telugu year would bring cheers in the lives of farmers with abundant rains and harvesting. He expressed hope that Telangana will achieve many milestones in development and become a role model for the country. The Chief Minister appealed to people to celebrate Ugadi with fervour reflecting the culture and tradition.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also conveyed greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world on the occasion of Ugadi.

“Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings with it new hope of a bright future. I hope 'Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi' will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among the people of all sections of the society,” he said.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted people on the occasion of Ugadi.

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu also greeted people on Ugadi.

