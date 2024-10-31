Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Diwali

Hyderabad, Oct 31 Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma conveyed the warmest greetings to people on this joyous occasion of Diwali.

"This festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over the evil. I am sure occasions like this inspire us to conquer the evils of modern-day and build a society in which peace, amity, and communal harmony prevail," he said in his message.

The Governor appealed to all to buy local products to celebrate this festival to bring "new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

"May this Deepavali usher in new thoughts and promote new ideas to further the brightness, happiness, and prosperity in the lives of the people all around us. I once again extend my warmest greetings to the people of the State and wish them happiness and prosperity," he added.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also extended greetings to Telangana people on the occasion of Diwali. He said in his message that Telangana state got rid of 10 years of "destructive" rule and the "people's government" brought light in the lives of all sections of people aiming for all-round development and the welfare of all.

The Chief Minister wished that people celebrate the festival of lights, a symbol of victory of good over evil, with jubilation. He hoped that every household would be filled with joy and happiness during the festivities.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to all the young and elderly to celebrate the festival without causing any harm to the environment and take proper precautions to avoid fire accidents.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer greeted people on the occasion of Diwali. "May the divine lights of Deepavali bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. Deepavali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The lights of Deepavali signify a time to destroy all our dark desires and thoughts, eradicate evils and give us the strength and zeal to help each other," he said.

"Festivals like these inspire us to build a society filled with peace, amity, brotherhood and communal harmony," added the Governor.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed Diwali greetings to people.

