Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Diwali

Hyderabad, Oct 20 Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended greetings to people on the occasion of the festival of lights.

The Governor said in his message that this festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil. "I am sure occasions like this inspire us to conquer the evils of modern day and build a society in which peace, amity and communal harmony prevail," he said.

Varma appealed to people to buy the local products to celebrate this festival so as to bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“May this Deepavali usher in new thoughts and promote new ideals to further the brightness, happiness, and prosperity in the lives of the people all around us. I once again extend my warmest greetings to the people of the State and wish them happiness and prosperity,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said in his message that the People's Government brought new light to the lives of Telangana people and is striving towards achieving inclusive growth by reaching the benefits of welfare schemes to all sections of people.

The Chief Minister noted that the festival of lights is being celebrated as a symbol of the victory of good over evil forces.

The CM wished that people celebrate Diwali with joy and happiness and every house filled with the light of lamps. He appealed to all age groups to celebrate the festival without harming the environment and to take appropriate precautions while bursting crackers.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer conveyed his greetings to the people on the occasion. “May the Divine Lights of Deepavali bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. Deepavali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The lights of Deepavali signify a time to destroy all our dark desires and thoughts, eradicate evils and gives us the strength and zeal to help each other. Festivals like these inspire us to build a society filled with peace, amity, brotherhood and communal harmony,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also greeted people. "This is the day when Sri Krishna and Satyabhama together slayed the demon Narakasura, who was tormenting the world. Diwali itself means the festival that drives away darkness and brings light. I hope that this Diwali festival brings even more light into people's lives. I aspire for the state to shine with progress," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conveyed his heartfelt Diwali greetings to all Telugu people. "Every festival celebrated in our India has a profound meaning. It teaches us a way of life. We celebrate Diwali as a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil," he said.

"Inspired by Diwali, people have united in a democratic battle to defeat the new-age Narakasuras. These Narakasuras are like Mareechas. Changing their forms, filled with resentment for being defeated, they create discord among people and conspire to incite unrest. Therefore, everyone must remain vigilant and continually teach a lesson to these new-age Narakasuras and their followers. Women should embrace the spirit of Satyabhama," said the Jana Sena leader.

Pawan Kalyan advised people to take appropriate precautions while bursting firecrackers during these celebrations. He wished for Diwali to be celebrated in an environment-friendly manner.

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted people. He stated that this festival is a symbol of the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. He extended greetings to all Telugu people around the world, wishing for more lights to illuminate their lives.

