Govt and agency should find conspirators of Malegaon bomb blast: Bhaiyaji Joshi

Nagpur, Aug 4 The NIA court has acquitted seven accused in the Malegaon blast case, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. After being acquitted, she claimed that while she was in jail, she was pressured to name many big people.

In her first public statement on Saturday, Thakur alleged that investigators pressured her to implicate prominent figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and BJP leaders Ram Madhav and Indresh Kumar.

Again on Sunday, she claimed that she was tortured for refusing to spread false information during the investigation.

Speaking to the media at Bhopal airport, the former Bhopal MP said, “I was asked to spread fake information, which I did not do. That is why I was tortured so much,” she said.

Reacting to the development, veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi said, "When Sadhvi has said it, it must be correct, because this conspiracy has been going on for a long time. But, now, after the court's decision, it has been proved that it was a conspiracy. Now it is the job of the agency and the government to find out who has done this conspiracy."

On the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language dispute in Maharashtra, he said, "All the languages in the country are Indian languages. We respect all of them. There should be one language that unites. We have said for a long time that the language which unites the country is Hindi."

On the issue of conversion, Bhaiyaji Joshi said, "The issue of conversion is very serious. It has been going on in Nagaland and Mizoram, not just from today but for the last 200-250 years. It is still going on today. We are happy that some organisations from the Christian community have come forward, saying that they are against conversion. We welcome such people."

He said, "We are calling back those who have been converted. We are creating awareness. We are explaining. This process is also going well. Efforts are also being made to stop conversion. The biggest reason for conversion is poverty and ignorance. Along with this, the ignorance of the people by the society is also a reason to some extent."

